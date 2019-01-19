Lawmaker starts packing pistol to send message to potentially violent protesters

A Virginia state senator this week began openly carrying a .38-caliber revolver strapped to her hip, calling it a “deterrent” against confrontational protesters and other potential threats.

Sen. Amanda Chase, a Republican freshman legislator, said she became concerned for her safety Monday after a group of immigration activists confronted her colleague, state Sen. Richard H. Black, over his bill to ban sanctuary cities.

The next day, Chase — who claims she has long held a concealed carry permit — was seen in the Virginia state Capitol in Richmond, visibly wearing a revolver.

“I’ve had people get in my face. I’ve had people come up and try to touch me inappropriately,” Chase told reporters. “I’ve had threats. I’ve had stalkers since I’ve been in the General Assembly.”

But Chase insisted she would not “be intimidated by people who would try to physically harm me.”

Sen. Amanda Chase @a_chase11 #VASD11 packing heat in the Senate Courts of Justice Committee presenting her bill allowing firefighters and EMTs who are former law enforcement officers or vets to carry concealed weapons without a permit