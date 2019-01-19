 

McConnell blocks bill to reopen most of government

Share:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) blocked legislation on Thursday that would have reopened most of the federal government impacted by the partial shutdown.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) tried to get consent to take up a House-passed bill that would reopen all agencies except the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), which is at the center of the shutdown fight. But McConnell objected.

VOTE NOW: Should Trump Use The Military To Build The Wall? ----->

The Senate GOP leader didn’t explain his objection from the Senate floor, but he has warned for weeks that he will not bring up a government funding bill unless it’s the product of an agreement between congressional Democratic leadership and President Trump.

“The solution to this is a negotiation between the one person in the country who can sign something into law, the president of the United States, and our Democratic colleagues,” McConnell said Tuesday when he blocked a House bill as well as a piece of legislation to fund DHS through Feb. 8.

This marks the third time that McConnell has blocked House-passed government funding bills in the past two weeks. Under Senate rules, any senator can ask for consent to vote on or pass a bill, but any senator can object. – READ MORE

Share:
Staff