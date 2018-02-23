WATCH: Ted Cruz defends Second Amendment, blasts ‘enormous hypocrisy’ of Hollywood liberals on gun control

Sen. Ted Cruz was asked by a TMZ reporter in Washington, D.C., last week if Hollywood, while touting overwhelming opposition to the Second Amendment, shares blame for gun violence due to its influence in American culture.

And the Republican from Texas shot straight from the hip.

I don’t think this is one too many movies with cowboys and Indians or [Arnold] Schwarzenegger, Quentin Tarantino, or what have you. I don’t think that’s the cause. Evil has always been with us. Now Hollywood does glorify violence, and I’ve got to say I wish we had a little bit less of that. But the truth of the matter is when Hollywood celebrities engage on issues like this, they’re almost inevitably reflecting enormous hypocrisy. Because a lot of these movie stars, they have armed security traveling with them, so they’re perfectly happy to say, “Yeah, yeah, yeah. My armed security, he can keep me safe, but don’t let a law-abiding citizen.” The Second Amendment is about a single mom living in a tough neighborhood with a crack house down the street being able to defend herself and defend her kids. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *