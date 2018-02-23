Politics
Two Ohio senators propose statewide ban on assault weapons
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Democratic lawmakers in Ohio want assault weapons banned statewide in the wake of recent deadly mass shootings.…
Sens. Michael Skindell and Charleta Tavares introduced legislation Tuesday making it a fifth-degree felony to possess or acquire a firearm considered an “assault weapon.”
That includes any automatic or semi-automatic firearm capable of accepting a detachable magazine with the capacity to accept ten or more cartridges. It also includes any semi-automatic firearm with a fixed magazine that can accept ten cartridges or more. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Democratic lawmakers in Ohio want assault weapons banned statewide in the wake of recent deadly mass shootings. Sens. Michael Skindell and Charleta Tavares introduced legislation Tuesday making it a fifth-degree felony to possess or acquire a firearm considered an "assault weapon."