Two Ohio senators propose statewide ban on assault weapons

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two Democratic lawmakers in Ohio want assault weapons banned statewide in the wake of recent deadly mass shootings.…

Sens. Michael Skindell and Charleta Tavares introduced legislation Tuesday making it a fifth-degree felony to possess or acquire a firearm considered an “assault weapon.”

That includes any automatic or semi-automatic firearm capable of accepting a detachable magazine with the capacity to accept ten or more cartridges. It also includes any semi-automatic firearm with a fixed magazine that can accept ten cartridges or more. – READ MORE

