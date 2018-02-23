Guess Which TV Host Was A Russian Troll Favorite?

While much attention has been given to the social media interference by so-called Russian trolls during the 2016 presidential election, the media have been largely silent about a certain Russian bot-favorite: MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid.

Ironically, as you might recall, Reid is one of the loudest voices leading the Trump-Russian collusion narrative, despite any credible evidence proving a connection between Trump’s campaign and Russian officials trying to sway the election.

According to Law & Crime analysis, the Russian trolls indicted by Robert Mueller last week favored Reid above all other media personalities: “Joy-Ann Reid–recently and glowingly profiled as a heroine of the #Resistance by the New York Times–received some 267 total retweets by the private sector Russian troll brigade.”

For some perspective here, Sen. Bernie Sanders was only retweeted a couple dozen times by the bots, and the second closest media figure to Reid was Fox News’ Sean Hannity, who only raked in “a handful” of the bots’ retweets. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *