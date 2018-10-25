    True Pundit

    WATCH: Ted Cruz crowd roars with laughter to senator’s response when someone shouted ‘lock him up’

    Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz told rallygoers Tuesday that his challenger, Democrat Beto O’Rourke, and Hillary Clinton could share a prison cell, Newsweek reported.

    The comment came in response to a supporter who shouted “lock him up” in reference to O’Rourke and brought roars of laughter and clapping from the crowd in Georgetown, Texas.

    “Well, you know, there’s a double-occupancy cell with Hillary Clinton,” Cruz said at a rally. “Y’all are gonna get me in trouble with that.

    “They’re not gonna cover anything about taxes or anything else,” Cruz continued with a laugh. “That’s gonna be the entire news broadcast.”READ MORE

