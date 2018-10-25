CRINGE: Watch what happens when ‘social justice warriors’ are asked the most basic questions (VIDEO)

YouTuber Elijah Schaffer hit the streets of Los Angeles to ask so-called “social justice warriors” a few straightforward questions about the issues they support, including feminism, civil rights, and identity politics. The answers they gave, however, were anything but straightforward — and a few were downright mind-boggling.

Asked why she believes women are “an oppressed group America,” one young Californian answered, “I’ve taken a couple feminist theory classes. Off the top of my head I can’t really state any facts. I wish I could.”- READ MORE