Hollywood & Media Call Trump Base ‘Terrorists’ Over Packages Sent to Clintons, Obama

Earlier this morning the media reported on “suspicious packages” being found in the mailboxes of the Clintons, Obamas, and the CNN newsroom in New York. As new details emerge, it becomes plain that this is a dangerous situation. But the Hollywood partisans couldn’t wait for details before blaming the president.

Patricia Arquette conflated packages sent by a deranged man with the actions of conservatives as a whole, tweeting, “Explosive devises [sic] sent to Clinton, Obama, and Soros — Call out this dangerous escalation on the right.” She then pointed at GOP politicians, tagging @marcorubio, @gop, and @SpeakerRyan.

Minnie Driver tried to deflect from the left’s proclivity to mob violence. Because of the “bomb,” she asked, “if the left is ‘mob,’ does that make the right terrorists?”

Comedian Michael Ian Black also got in the blame Trump game. He tweeted how none of this was surprising considering Trump's rhetoric against the media, even stretching so far as to lump in a foreign nation's murder of journalist of Jamal Kashoggi as further evidence against the violence of the current administration.