WATCH: Swalwell Walks Back Call for Impeachment

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) on Tuesday claimed he had not yet determined whether to support the impeachment of Donald Trump, despite calling for the president’s ouster multiple times in June.

Swalwell, who has frequently appeared on CNN and MSNBC to discuss impeachment, was approached on Capitol Hill by CNN reporter Manu Raju, who asked him whether he had made a decision about impeaching Trump.

Question: “You haven’t made the decision yet about whether the President should be impeached?”@RepSwalwell: “No.” pic.twitter.com/5SNbROwZKk — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2019

Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee and an unsuccessful 2020 presidential candidate, broke rank with Democratic leadership in June after Trump said, “there’s nothing wrong with listening” to opposition research from foreign nations. The comment received backlash from Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Swalwell.

“Congress has no choice: we must begin an impeachment inquiry against @realDonaldTrump,” Swalwell tweeted. “He has invited the Russians to again sabotage our elections. And he has obstructed (& obstructs) justice. Time to be held accountable. Our democracy is worth saving.” – READ MORE