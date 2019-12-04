Ex-Clinton aide’s org targeting law firms for helping group ‘rebuilding Kavanaugh’s image’

A former Clinton aide’s non-profit is attempting to shame Facebook and a slew of major law firms for supporting a conservative group’s event that it alleges was “rebuilding” Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s image.

The group, known as Demand Justice, is led by Hillary Clinton’s former press secretary, Brian Fallon, who reportedly indicated support for court packing after Justice Kavanaugh’s and Justice Gorsuch’s confirmations — both of which he claimed weren’t “legitimate.”

The ads will appear on Linkedin and Facebook, focusing on the top sponsors of the Federalist Society’s annual dinner where Kavanaugh spoke, the Associated Press reported on Thursday.

They feature photos of a snarling Kavanaugh, along with Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who accused him of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers, a charge he denied.

“The Federalist Society is rebuilding Kavanaugh’s image” through events such as its annual dinner, the ad charges, so why are the law firms paying for it?

Half a dozen prominent firms were targeted after sponsoring the dinner. They included Kirkland & Ellis, where Kavanaugh served as a partner, as well as Sullivan & Cromwell, WilmerHale and Consovoy McCarthy, where a senior partner was recently confirmed as a federal appellate judge. – READ MORE