Democrats seeking impeachment ‘off ramp’ as constituents turn up heat, GOP’s Andy Biggs says

Democrats, especially those in swing districts, are looking for an “off ramp” to move away from impeachment because they’re “feeling the heat” from their constituents, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs said Friday.

“They’re a little bit feeling some heat, some discomfort about pursuing the impeachment, and especially in light of what came out in the last two weeks of… the open hearings,” the Arizona Republican said on Fox News’ “Hannity.”

“Nobody can really explain what the charges are. … That’s why I think they’re looking for an off ramp in some respects.”

One such Democrat appeared to be freshman U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., who recently faced a hostile town hall crowd in Whippany, Politico reported.

“We sent you to Washington, to get work done, for us and for our country,” one audience member told Sherill, according to the report, “and it appears that for the last couple years all that has been going on is investigations.” – READ MORE