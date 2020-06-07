WATCH: Suspicious Mystery Grows Debating Obama’s Tweeted Photo of George Floyd NINE DAYS Before His Death

President Barack Obama’s foundation seemingly and mysteriously posted a photo of George Floyd nine days before his death with the message: “This Is America.”

Original Tweet from May 16th is below; Floyd died on May 25th:

Screen Shot below, before the video analysis, also below:

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

