Democrats to Draft Sweeping National ‘Police Reform’ Bill

Democrats are drafting the most sweeping national “police reform” bill in history, which essentially gives the activists much of what they’ve been demanding

Politico reports some of the “reforms” they’re considering “would ban chokeholds, limit ‘qualified immunity’ for police officers, create a national misconduct registry, end the use of no-knock warrants in drug cases and make lynching a federal crime.”

Might as well put a bullseye on the cops’ backs.

Actually, a couple of those items aren’t bad. A misconduct registry, so that bad cops couldn’t move on to a new jurisdiction, might be useful. And some chokeholds should be banned. But there are many different kinds of chokeholds that are non-life threatening to a suspect and should be allowed — except Democrats are in no mood to be sensible.

That’s because this bill isn’t about being logical or reasonable. It’s about appeasement. It’s about throwing red meat to activists. It’s also crazy. Do Democrats really believe that policing a city like Grand Forks, N.D., is the same as policing Chicago or New York? A “one-size-fits-all” national police bill is idiotic. – READ MORE

