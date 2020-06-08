LISTEN: PAINE in the Morning — News Scoops & Analysis for Monday 6.8.20

There is also a full, ad-free video podcast of this broadcast available on True Pundit’s Patreon Page and/or True Pundit’s SubscribeStar.com page for our subscribers to help us do what we do.

Yes, George Soros Sent Money to Fund the Riots—and So Did Taxpayers – Ever since the protests turned to riots over the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, rumors have flown that George Soros and his Open Society Foundation had to be involved. After all, OSF funded Black Lives Matter in 2015. It didn’t take long to reveal the financial ties to current riots and to show that OSF and George Soros directly support the movement today. Particularly infuriating are the taxpayer-funded grants received in conjunction with the Soros funding. – READ MORE

Coronavirus appears to be declining in potency and people are contracting it less easily, US doctors reveal – Doctors at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center say the coronavirus appears to be becoming less potent.

Dr Donald Yealy, chair of emergency medicine at UPMC, explained at a press conference on Thursday that people seem to be contracting the virus less easily and cases appear to be less severe then when the pandemic first took hold in the US early this year. –READ MORE

Judge in Jeffrey Epstein grand jury case has ties to those with a stake in outcome – The Palm Beach judge who has thus far refused to release grand jury records in the Jeffrey Epstein case has both professional and family ties to three of the politicians who have a stake in keeping those records secret, the Miami Herald has learned.

Krista Marx, the Palm Beach chief judge who also heads a panel that polices judicial conduct, has potential conflicts of interest involving three prominent players embroiled in the Epstein sex-trafficking saga: State Attorney Dave Aronberg, who has been sued by the Palm Beach Post to release the grand jury records; Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, whose department’s favored treatment of Epstein while he was in the Palm Beach County jail is part of an ongoing state criminal investigation; and ex-State Attorney Barry Krischer, part of the same investigation in connection with his decision not to prosecute Epstein on child-sex charges. – READ MORE

Whitmer Defies Own Social Distancing Rule at Detroit Protest – Michigan’s Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer defied her own controversial social distancing rules while attending a Detroit civil rights protest Thursday. The one came just days after the governor expressed a “high level of concern” that such mass gatherings could spread coronavirus.

Whitmer, who implemented some of the strictest shutdown policies in the country in response to the pandemic, did not adhere to social distancing rules as she joined hundreds in a march from Highland Park to Detroit’s Wayne State University. The Democrat’s latest order, “phase four” of the state’s coronavirus response, allows for outdoor events “so long as people maintain six feet of distance from one another and the assemblage consists of no more than 100 people.” – READ MORE

Minneapolis Mayor Asks Trump For Aid After Riots Cause At Least $55 Million In Damage – The Minneapolis mayor is asking for federal help cleaning up and rebuilding his city after rioters caused at least $55 million worth of damage through looting, burning, and defacing public and private property.

That cost estimate is likely to increase in the coming days as government officials continue to tally the damage done in the wake of George Floyd’s death, Mayor Jacob Frey said according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the state’s congressional delegation are also pushing the Trump administration and Congress for funding. – READ MORE

‘Best Friend’ of NYPD Bomber Was Obama Intel Aid With Ties to CAIR and Soros – You’ll want to grab a (Molotov) cocktail and sit down for this Obama tale.

Perhaps you’ll recall the news story of two well-to-do lawyers caught supplying leftist rioters with Molotov cocktails Saturday night. They were later seen tossing the bombs inside a police car, according to authorities. – READ MORE

Ex-Baltimore mayor, once convicted of embezzlement, now favorite to fill seat of mayor convicted of fraud – The Baltimore mayoral seat that was vacated last year when Catherine Pugh resigned over a corruption scandal — which led to a three-year prison sentence — now appears likely to be filled by a former mayor who has a past conviction of her own.

With Democratic primary returns still coming in after Tuesday’s vote, the front-runner appears to be Sheila Dixon, who resigned as mayor in 2010 after a jury found her guilty of misdemeanor embezzlement for misappropriating gift cards for the poor. – READ MORE

Europe Re-Opens Schools – Suffers No Second COVID Wave – Ahead of the fall academic year, American parents are asking one question: If schools reopen, will my child be safe from COVID-19?

Well, there’s some good news from Europe in the last several weeks. The Wall Street Journal has compiled a list of officials from countries who have overwhelmingly reported, that after a month or so of having education systems open, there are limited to no outbreaks of the virus. – READ MORE

