WATCH: Susan Sarandon Tries To Call Rangers-Penguins Game. It Didn’t Go Well At All

Posted on by
Susan Sarandon’s appearance as a guest broadcaster on NBC Sports Network’s coverage of an NHL game Wednesday night completely bombed with the fans.

Her commentary mostly consisted of lots of moaning and repeatedly saying “ooh” and “woah,” according to the New York Daily News.

The 71-year-old actress stood rinkside, between the two team benches, alongside NBC analyst Pierre McGuire for the first period of the New York Rangers-Pittsburgh Penguins game. – READ MORE

The Daily Caller
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
