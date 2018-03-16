Kathie Lee Gifford Calls For ‘Mercy’ For Bill Cosby And Harvey Weinstein

The ‘Today’ host joined Andy Cohen’s radio show on Wednesday where she owned up to being friends with both Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein for a “long, long time” and called for mercy for the two disgraced celebrities, Fox News reports.

“You can’t call yourself a friend if the first minute there’s trouble, you run. That’s called a fair-weather friend, and that’s not a friend at all,” Gifford said of her reaction to the accusations. “Harvey Weinstein was a friend of mine for 30 years,” she explained, revealing that she called him and left a message after the allegations came spilling out.

“I hope people are not misunderstanding this. I’m not saying that that kind of behavior is in any way acceptable. It isn’t, and it’s horrible, and as a woman who has experienced it, it’s awful,” Gifford continued. “But can we at least look at each individual case and see it for what it is? And be merciful to people that are sorry for what they’ve done?”

“If we stop having mercy as a part of our vocabulary…our world will completely die.” – READ MORE

