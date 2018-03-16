True Pundit

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi loses breath during short sentences, suffers brain freezes, repeats words

As speculation grows that Nancy Pelosi will not lead House Democrats after the fall election, it’s not hard to see why her colleagues want to replace her.

While addressing reporters on Thursday, Pelosi lost her breath during several short sentences, suffered more brain freezes and could be seen staring blankly at reporters, while also frequently repeating words.

Pelosi got tongue-tied as she welcomed Conor Lamb to the House as she flubbed his name and was forced to repeat it. At the same time, she appeared to run out of breath while speaking the short sentence, having to take a deep breath to finish. – READ MORE

As speculation grows that Nancy Pelosi will not lead House Democrats after the fall election, it's not hard to see why her colleagues want to replace her. While addressing reporters on Thursday, Pelosi lost her breath during several short sentences, suffered more brain freezes and could be seen staring blankly at reporters, while also frequently…
