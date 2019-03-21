WATCH: Students ruthlessly harass Border Patrol agents visiting university for presentation. Video of the incident is appalling.

Students harassed two Border Patrol agents at the University of Arizona on Tuesday during an event for criminal justice majors.

The agents were speaking to a classroom of students when protesters converged on the room and compared the agents to the Ku Klux Klan and called them “murder patrol.”

The agents were visiting the school’s Criminal Justice Association at the time of the incident, the Daily Wire reported. The association previously hosted both members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Explosives as well as employees of the Homeland Securities Investigations wing.

In videos posted on social media, students can be seen haranguing the officers, interrupting their presentations, and in some cases, following the agents around campus.