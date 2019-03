For some reason, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke just can’t stop leaping onto counters and tables in restaurants and coffee houses to deliver speeches as he tours the country on his 2020 presidential campaign. Play Video

The 46-year-old Texas Democrat does it so often, it’s become a thing, as in a memey thing on the interwebs

Can't wait for Beto to come to my town and stand on a counter. pic.twitter.com/TktC4f3K68 — Patrick (@Patrick_of_Bama) March 19, 2019

Beto from the countertop at the Beancounter in Burlington, Iowa. pic.twitter.com/oyxKDPvU0B — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 14, 2019

Beto is now literally standing on the counter at this coffee shop. #BetoORourke pic.twitter.com/qze285rNIV — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) March 18, 2019

Note that in the first montage of pictures, Beto is atop a counter — then squatting down to speak to someone at ground level. – READ MORE