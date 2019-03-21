Mueller Report About To Drop; Trump: ‘Let People See It’

President Trump sure sounds confident that Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report won’t be as damaging as the president’s critics have hoped. In fact, Trump’s now openly demanding that the “ridiculous” report, which Mueller is expected to deliver to Attorney General William Barr “any day now,” be released to the public.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, Trump addressed Mueller’s highly anticipated report. “Let it come out, let people see it. Let’s see whether or not it’s legit,” Trump said, the Associated Press reports.

Trump taunted the special counsel, suggesting he is “look forward” to seeing what Mueller came up with, while also dismissively describing it as an illegitimate effort to undermine his presidency by unelected bureaucrats. After having won “one of the greatest elections of all time in the history of this country,” Trump said, some “man out of the blue” who “never got a vote” has been given authority to a write a partisan report.

Trump’s call for the report to be released is supported by the House, which unanimously passed a resolution last week for Mueller’s report to be made public, though Barr is not obligated to comply to the House’s demands. – READ MORE