WATCH: Students Harshly Condemn ‘Trump’ Immigration Quotes, Then Find Out They Came From Progressives

On Tuesday, Campus Reform uploaded a video to YouTube in which Digital Director Cabot Phillips reads immigration-related quotes to students at American university in Washington, D.C.

Phillips first asked the students their feelings about “President Trump’s proposed border wall.”

“I’m not a fan”

“Everyone has a shared reaction to this; it’s absolutely horrendous.”

“The wall is a really unrealistic solution. There have been many videos showing people easily crossing the wall that is supposed to, like, keep people out, or whatever.”

“It doesn’t make any sense. Isn’t there pretty much already fencing?” – READ MORE