Megyn Kelly Leaves NBC with $69 Million Payout

New York (Ap) — Nbc News Announced Its Professional Divorce Agreement With Megyn Kelly Late Friday, Ending An Association With The Former Fox News Channel Star Whose Attempt To Become A Network Morning Television Star As Part Of The “today” Show Floundered.

Terms were not disclosed. Kelly was in the second of a three-year contract that reportedly paid her more than $20 million a year.

She’s been off the air since October after creating a furor by suggesting that it was OK for white people to wear blackface on Halloween, and exit negotiations had dragged for two months over the holidays. Even before the controversial commentary, her future was considered limited at NBC News.

“The parties have resolved their differences, and Megyn Kelly is no longer an employee of NBC,” the network said in a statement Friday night.

NBC says she'll be replaced in the third hour of the "Today" show by anchors Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.