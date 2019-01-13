WATCH: Stacey Abrams ‘Wouldn’t Oppose’ Non-Citizens, Minors Voting in Local Elections

In a new interview on PBS, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams (D.) said she’s open to non-citizens and minors voting in municipal elections.

Margaret Hoover, host of PBS’s “Firing Line,” asked Abrams about progressive cities such as San Francisco where non-citizens can vote in local elections. Abrams said “there’s a big difference between municipal and state and federal” elections, and the larger democratic norms in the U.S. aren’t damaged by non-citizens voting on local matters.

“I’m not arguing for it or against it, but I will say having been deputy city attorney, the granularity of what cities decide is so specific as to, I think, allow people to be participants in the process without it somehow undermining our larger democratic ethic that says that you should be a citizen to be a part of the conversation,” Abrams said.

Hoover pressed Abrams on whether she supports the idea, and she said she “wouldn’t oppose it.” – READ MORE