WATCH: Students Asked If They’re Proud To Be American; Trump Comes Up A Lot

Amid polls showing patriotism, particularly among Democrats and younger Americans, hitting new lows, Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips visited another college campus to ask students if they are “proud to be an American.” Phillips was met with a mixture of responses — some declaring they couldn’t be proud of the country because of Donald Trump, while others said that even though they don’t think America is perfect, it’s still worthy of pride.

“Are you proud to be an American this year?” Phillips asks two female students.

“No. Not at all,” says one. “No,” agrees another.

“There are so many issues right now that I just can’t like say I’m proud to be an American,” another explains, adding: “But that’s not to say I’m not fortunate.” – READ MORE