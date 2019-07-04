Justin Amash Dumps Republican Party: ‘Our Politics in Partisan Death Spiral’

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), the Michigan Never Trump congressman who has consistently backed impeachment of President Donald Trump, announced Thursday he is quitting the GOP.

“Today, I am declaring my independence and leaving the Republican Party,” Amash wrote in a Washington Post op-ed Thursday morning. “No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it.”

His move follows months of criticism of not just the president but of his own colleagues, being the first sitting Republican lawmaker to join Democratic calls for an impeachment inquiry in May. He shared his disdain via Twitter:

People who say there were no underlying crimes and therefore the president could not have intended to illegally obstruct the investigation—and therefore cannot be impeached—are resting their argument on several falsehoods: — Justin Amash (@justinamash) May 20, 2019

In the editorial, the five-term Michigan representative listed the alleged failures of the Republican Party, Congress and the American political system as a whole.