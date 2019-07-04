Gingrich on AOC: She’s ‘Viciously Dishonest’ About Border Issues

Speaking forcefully this morning on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” program, Newt Gingrich called out the over-the-top political stunts conducted recently by Democratic members of Congress over the conditions for illegal immigrants at the southern border facilities.

Mentioning Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) specifically, the former speaker of the House said that the progressive lawmaker was being “viciously dishonest” about her visit to border detention facilities and what she claims she saw there during her experience this weekend.

“You have, with AOC, somebody viciously dishonest, and by viciously, I mean there were 99 Democrats who voted against humanitarian aid … You now have over 100,000 people a month coming [to the southern border] … People like AOC create the disaster, refuse to fix it, vote against the funding to help people, and then go down there to attack the people ,” said Gingrich on Wednesday morning.

“It is truly despicable to watch people like this operate … She’s so dishonest,” he added.

The progressive New York lawmaker claimed on Monday that U.S. border agents were forcing migrants to drink water out of toilets in order to survive — and to exist under other harsh and extreme conditions — while border patrol officers merely sat back and laughed at the situation.