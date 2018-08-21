Watch: Stevie Wonder Blames Global Warming for Aretha Franklin’s Cance

Singer Stevie Wonder Blamed Global Warming For The Cancer That Killed Legendary Soul Singer Aretha Franklin Last Week.

During an appearance on Friday’s CBS This Morning, and without being challenged by the pro-science “journalists” of the morning show, Wonder was allowed to spread his conspiracy theory about Global Warming being linked to cancer:

I just feel that all these various diseases that we have and all these things that are happening in the world in part is because there are those who don’t believe in global warming, don’t believe that what we do affects the world. What we eat affects the world.” Wonder said. “I just hope that people will grow up out of the foolishness and know that we all, by how we think, how we view, how we treat others, we will never unlock the key until we truly let go of the hatred, the bigotry, the evilness, the selfishness. We do that and we can unlock some of those things that keep us in this place. – READ MORE

The race-baiting reverend, host of MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation,” said on Saturday that President Donald Trump should be more respectful toward women after the president called former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman a “dog.”

That, Sharpton said, is an “animalistic slur” (it’s unclear if he meant Newman or the dog should be offended).

Sharpton then connected the death of soul singer Aretha Franklin to the whole mess, trying to quote the singer’s 1967 hit song “Respect.”

“So in the words of my late friend Aretha Franklin, show some R-E-S-P-I-C-T, and the next time you get a black woman and a beagle confused, remember this: I got you,” Sharpton said. – READ MORE