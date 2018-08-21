Pope Issues Letter To Catholics On Sex Abuse Crisis: ‘We Showed No Care For The Little Ones’

In a letter to all Catholics following the sex abuse scandal out of Pennsylvania, Pope Francis asks his “suffering” flock to come together in a spirit determined to bring about necessary reform.

Published Monday, the Holy Father’s lengthy letter recalls the words of Saint Paul in 1 Cor 12:26 when he declared, “If one member suffers, all suffer together with it.” With that, Pope Francis reminds the faithful that as one body in Christ, the suffering inflicted on so much as one member inflicts suffering on everyone else.

“I acknowledge once more the suffering endured by many minors due to sexual abuse, the abuse of power and the abuse of conscience perpetrated by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons,” he states. “Crimes that inflict deep wounds of pain and powerlessness, primarily among the victims, but also in their family members and in the larger community of believers and nonbelievers alike.”

The Pope goes on to say that simple admission of sorrow and reparations for abuse victims will not fully heal the damage done. For any meaningful change to happen, Pope Francis says that “no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated.”

"We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them," the Pope admits.

Pope Francis on Friday repeated his calls for governments around the world to take action to reduce global warming, warning that climate change is threatening to turn Earth into a pile of rubble.

“There is a real danger that we will leave future generations only rubble, deserts and refuse,” The Associated Press reported Francis said at a Vatican conference that marked the third anniversary of his environmental encyclical, “Praise Be.”

The AP noted that the “Praise Be” document was meant to prompt action at the 2015 Paris climate conference.

In addition to his warning, Francis also urged world leaders to honor the commitments made in the Paris climate accord — an agreement reached by 195 countries that sought to curb global greenhouse gas emissions through individual, nonbinding national plans.