TRUMP HOPES BRENNAN SUES HIM OVER CLEARANCE

President Donald Trump urged former CIA director John Brennan to bring a lawsuit against him in order to obtain his emails during the discovery phase in a Monday tweet.

I hope John Brennan, the worst CIA Director in our country’s history, brings a lawsuit. It will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents to show not only the poor job he did, but how he was involved with the Mueller Rigged Witch Hunt. He won’t sue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2018

Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance Wednesday, citing Brennan's repeated public appearances attacking him and past behavior while in office.

Former New York City mayor and presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani taunted former CIA director John Brennan to sue to President Donald Trump over the revocation of his security clearance.

To John Brennan: Today President Trump granted our request (Jay Sekulow and me) to handle your case. After threatening if you don’t it would be just like Obama’s red lines. Come on John you’re not a blowhard? — Rudy Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) August 20, 2018

Giuliani's taunt follows Trump's own dare to Brennan to sue him, warning the former CIA director that in the discovery phase of any legal action, his personal biases would be exposed.