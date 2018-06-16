WATCH: Steve Scalise Makes Play On First Pitch Of Congressional Baseball Game. Teammates Go Wild.

One year after being severely injured by a gunman who targeted the Republicans’ congressional baseball team practice, Rep. Steve Scalise took to the field for the annual game — and promptly made a defensive play on the first pitch that inspired his teammates to encircle him in celebration.

Sweet moment as Rep. Steve Scalise is mobbed by his teammates after snagging a grounder on the first pitch of tonight's congressional baseball game. A year ago, Scalise was among four people shot during a GOP practice for the annual charity contest. https://t.co/WbdZaWBTzP pic.twitter.com/ULAgVxSjHD — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2018

On the first pitch of the game Thursday evening, Scalise, playing second, fielded a grounder and, from his knees, threw the batter out at first. His teammates swarmed him as the crowd cheered. As the players returned to their positions, Scalise pointed to the sky. Video of the moment is going viral. READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1