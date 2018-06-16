True Pundit

Politics Sports TV

WATCH: Steve Scalise Makes Play On First Pitch Of Congressional Baseball Game. Teammates Go Wild.

Posted on by
Share:

One year after being severely injured by a gunman who targeted the Republicans’ congressional baseball team practice, Rep. Steve Scalise took to the field for the annual game — and promptly made a defensive play on the first pitch that inspired his teammates to encircle him in celebration.

On the first pitch of the game Thursday evening, Scalise, playing second, fielded a grounder and, from his knees, threw the batter out at first. His teammates swarmed him as the crowd cheered. As the players returned to their positions, Scalise pointed to the sky. Video of the moment is going viral.  READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Steve Scalise Makes Play On First Pitch Of Congressional Baseball Game. Teammates Go Wild.
WATCH: Steve Scalise Makes Play On First Pitch Of Congressional Baseball Game. Teammates Go Wild.

One year after being severely injured by a gunman who targeted the Republicans' congressional baseball team practice, Rep. Steve Scalise took to the field for the annual game — and promptly made a defensive play on the first pitch that inspired his teammates to encircle him in celebration.

Daily Wire Daily Wire

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: