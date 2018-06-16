Politics Sports TV
WATCH: Steve Scalise Makes Play On First Pitch Of Congressional Baseball Game. Teammates Go Wild.
One year after being severely injured by a gunman who targeted the Republicans’ congressional baseball team practice, Rep. Steve Scalise took to the field for the annual game — and promptly made a defensive play on the first pitch that inspired his teammates to encircle him in celebration.
Sweet moment as Rep. Steve Scalise is mobbed by his teammates after snagging a grounder on the first pitch of tonight's congressional baseball game.
A year ago, Scalise was among four people shot during a GOP practice for the annual charity contest. https://t.co/WbdZaWBTzP pic.twitter.com/ULAgVxSjHD
— ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2018
I’ve still got it. https://t.co/boV4wcJymj
— Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 15, 2018
On the first pitch of the game Thursday evening, Scalise, playing second, fielded a grounder and, from his knees, threw the batter out at first. His teammates swarmed him as the crowd cheered. As the players returned to their positions, Scalise pointed to the sky. Video of the moment is going viral. READ MORE
