Brie Larson Wants Fewer ‘White Dudes’ Reviewing Movies

\Movies have this wonderful quality of transcending people beyond their box of existence and onto a universal plain of reality. As Shakespeare understood, truly great stories can unite people across all class, color, and ethnic boundaries.

It seems that actress Brie Larson (“Room”) has a difficult time grasping that reality. In fact, she thinks “white dudes” don’t understand certain films and thinks they marginalize bona fide pieces of garbage like Ava DuVernay’s social justice swansong to new age religion — “A Wrinkle In Time” — merely because they are both white and male.

Accepting the Crystal Award for Excellence in Film at the Women In Film Crystal + Lucy Awards on Wednesday, Larson said more women and people of color should be allowed into screenings.

.@brielarson's Crystal Award acceptance speech was characteristically wonderful and I'm sorry I didn't capture the whole thing on video. It was centered around @Inclusionists' film critics diversity study that was released this week. #CrystalLucys pic.twitter.com/qPjzjSjfKz — Rebecca Sun (@therebeccasun) June 14, 2018

Larson said she does not “hate white dudes” but wants a more diverse audience. Again, this is the age-old leftist axiom that judges people by the color of their skin, not the quality of their work.

“Am I saying that I hate white dudes? No, I’m not,” she said. “But what I am saying is if you make a movie that is a love letter to a woman of color, there is an insanely low chance that a woman of color will have a chance to see your movie and review your movie. … It really sucks that reviews matter, but reviews matter.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1