SNL’s Leslie Jones Wants The Show To Focus Less On Politics And More On What’s ‘Funny’

In an interview published on Wednesday, The Wrap spoke with Leslie Jones about the next season of “Saturday Night Live,” which she said should be less focused on politics, and more focused on what’s funny:

Comedy is a release just like art and music. All of that is the same thing. You need that release. It can’t always be serious. You need The Three Stooges just as much as you need John Oliver.

Jones’ primary concern seems to be over-saturation combined with a lack of originality. She told The Wrap that she doesn’t want to “talk about what everybody else is talking about,” and that many comics are covering identical ground as it relates to the president:

The comics today are — it’s stressful to go to a comedy show, because that’s all they’re going to do is just talk about that. No one just gets up and does a simple joke that makes you laugh. – READ MORE

