WATCH: Squad Member Omar Screams ‘Stop It!’ When Tlaib’s Profane Comments Are Repeated on House Floor

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) couldn’t handle hearing the profane impeachment comments of her fellow “squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.).

When they were read on the House floor during statements prior to Wednesday’s vote on President Donald Trump’s impeachment, she repeatedly screamed, “Stop it!”

Listen carefully, and you’ll hear Rep. @IlhanMN yelling “Stop it!” multiple times on the House floor when @GOPLeader brings up @RashidaTlaib‘s “impeach the motherf**ker” comments. What’s the problem? Truth hurt?https://t.co/2bf6GtmnlY pic.twitter.com/kpJrBqQCoK — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) December 19, 2019

Video shows House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) recalling how Tlaib, on day one in Congress and in front of her son, told a group of supporters, “We’re going to impeach the motherf*****.”

Fox News reported that several journalists were able to identify Omar as the one heard repeatedly in the background shouting to McCarthy to “stop it.”

“Those are not my words,” McCarthy responded to the outburst. – READ MORE