White House Press Secretary on Impeachment: ‘History Is Not Going to Look Kindly on These Democrats’

Stephanie Grisham talked to the hosts of “Fox & Friends” on Wednesday morning — a day on which the House is voting on the rules for the impeachment debate against President Donald Trump.

After debate, a full vote may be taken later today or tonight on impeachment.

“Today is a very, very sad day for this country,” said Grisham. “And history is not going to look kindly on these Democrats led by the likes of Pelosi, Schiff, Nadler and Schumer.”

“This is a sad day,” she added. “And wanted to make sure that he put down exactly what they’re doing . A president is about to be impeached for partisan political reasons. And that alone.”

Said co-host Steve Doocy at that point, in part, “But we know that the Democrats ultimately will not win because the president will not be removed from office. So why is Nancy Pelosi pushing this thing?”

“I think that she’s being held hostage by a very, very radical group within the Democratic Party,” replied Grisham. “And I think that she was pressured to do so. She overplayed her hand and now she has to see it through. I think that she would have been called out by that party, that group in her party. And I think she had to go forward with it.” – READ MORE