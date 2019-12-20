Prestigious Science Journal Names Greta Thunberg To Top 10 Most Influential List: ‘Channelled Her Generation’s Rage’

The prestigious British science journal Nature has named the ten most influential people in science in 2019, and Nature selected 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg as one of them, calling her a “Climate catalyst” and enthusing, “A Swedish teenager brought climate science to the fore as she channelled her generation’s rage.”

Thunberg joined such luminaries as “a physicist building quantum computers, a biologist editing genes in adult humans and a microbiologist fighting Ebola,” as The Daily Mail noted.

Nature wrote, “Scientists have spent decades warning about climate change, but they couldn’t galvanize global attention the way that Thunberg did this year. The Swedish 16-year-old has outshone them — and many are cheering her along.”

Sonia Seneviratne, a climate scientist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, who has called Thunberg an “amazing and courageous young woman,” told Nature, “Some may wonder why a teenage girl should get more credit and attention for publicly lamenting a well-known dilemma than most climate researchers get for years of hard work and effort. As scientists, we normally don’t dare to express the truth in such heartfelt simplicity.” – READ MORE