WATCH: South Dakotans throw a parade for Gov. Kristi Noem, who refused to shut down their state

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) has taken a lot of heat from the media and other critics for refusing to issue a state lockdown during the coronavirus crisis. But on Monday, she received some gratitude from her fellow South Dakotans.

Gov. Noem was surprised with a parade (from a safe distance), in a display that evoked a touching reaction from the governor

I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day! pic.twitter.com/oy0e5KO9RZ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 28, 2020

In a video posted to the Republican’s Twitter feed, Noem can be seen walking outdoors as emergency sirens blared from a caravan that included numerous vehicles interspersed with firetrucks, a pickup hauling a stock trailer, a concrete truck, and even construction equipment.

As the engines revved and horns honked, the governor leaned toward whoever was behind the camera, seeming to ask what was going on before the woman told her, “It’s a parade for you. Wave to ’em!” – READ MORE

