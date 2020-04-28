Democrats Rebel, Won’t Return To Work May 4th, Say Its ‘Too Dangerous’ To Reopen Congress

House Democrats say they won’t return to Washington, D.C., the first week of May, even though House leadership has set May 4th as Congress’ official date of reopening, and has declared the work of the federal government “essential” for the purposes of breaking coronavirus-related lockdowns.

Politico reports that key Democrats “railed” against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), when she reminded them that the House was due to gavel back into session May 4th, calling the date “too dangerous,” especially for the many elderly members of the House Democratic caucus.

“Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said returning next week would be ‘dangerous,’ according to multiple Democrats on the call,” Politico said Tuesday. “Other members also spoke up including Reps. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA.), Susan Wild (D-PA) and Veronica Escobar (D-TX), with some asking how they were expected to take care of their families — many without childcare at home — and return to Washington for an extended stay.”

Republicans, on the other hand, have been pushing for the House to come back into session on the timeline set months ago, before coronavirus became a threat, suggesting that Members of Congress are, perhaps, the most “essential workers” in the United States, and stressing that, if many Americans can withstand working through the coronavirus pandemic, federal lawmakers can, too. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --