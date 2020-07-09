WATCH: Some students say they’d give up free speech, privacy so others can ‘feel comfortable’ and to avoid offensiveness

Amid public schools and colleges punishing students and staff members for offensive social media content, Campus Reform digital reporter Eduardo Neret asked students if they’d feel comfortable giving up their free speech and privacy to further the cause of not offending others.

Most students Neret interviewed not only said they'd be willing to give up some of their First Amendment rights, but they also said they'd be willing to turn over their social media accounts to their schools for offensive speech inspection.

