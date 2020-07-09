George Soros-backed DA Charges Couple with ‘Hate Crime’ for Painting Over ‘Black Lives Matter’

Contra Costa County, California, District Attorney Diana Becton, who was backed by left-wing billionaire George Soros in 2018, has charged a couple with a “hate crime” for painting over a “Black Lives Matter” mural on the road.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, Becton’s office announced that Martinez, California, residents Nichole Anderson and David Nelson were being charged with three misdemeanors for their actions, including “violation of civil rights.”

The press release explains: On July 1, a local Martinez resident applied for a permit to paint a Black Lives Matter temporary mural in downtown Martinez in front of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse. The permit was approved by the City of Martinez and the painting was done on July 4.

Nelson and Anderson arrived at the scene of the mural after it was completed with paint supplies. Anderson started to paint over the yellow letters “B” and “L” in the word “Black.” She used black paint and a large paint roller to do so. The video has been shared widely by witnesses and shared on social media.

(…)

Soros spent roughly $50,000 in support of Becton in 2018 through the California Justice & Public Safety Political Action Committee. She won a narrow victory — one of the only successes Soros enjoyed in DA races in California that year, when he backed “progressive” prosecutors against establishment candidates. – READ MORE

