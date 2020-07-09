Oregon School Districts Say White People Should Vote Democrat To Be Less Racist, May Have Broken the Law

School districts in Oregon have published a letter with resources entitled, Opportunities for White People in the Fight for Racial Justice. Methods they mention in their easy to follow chart include opposing President Trump, and to vote for and raise money for Democrats and progressive candidates of color. The endorsement of one political party and the opposition to the reelection of any candidate appear to violate state law regarding official communications from a governmental agency and public employees. The chair of one of the districts, the Sherwood School District, is Patrick Allen, whose day job is Director of the Oregon Health Authority.

The Oregon advocacy group Parents Rights in Education also claimed in an email that the Beaverton School District published the same document. As of this writing, no confirmation could be found on the district website.

The chart, which goes on for eleven pages, includes suggestions on how white people can destroy their own racism via electoral politics: Vote for Democrats. Exception could be voting for candidates of color in elections where a White person and a person of Color are running for the same position from the same political party.

Donate to campaigns of progressive people of Color running for political offices. Donate to campaigns of local progressive politicians in other cities/States who are trying to unseat incumbent Republicans/conservatives.

“Actively fundraise for and campaign on behalf of progressive/radical politicians (especially non-White people), including those running in local elections (school boards, transportation agencies, housing authorities, city councils). – READ MORE

