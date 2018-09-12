WATCH: Snowflakes Flip Out After NYPD Cop Threatens to Beat Down Mob of Unruly Heroin Addicts (Video)

Liberals are portraying a NYPD cop as the villain in a street dispute, releasing a partial video which makes the cop appear to lash out at an unruly mob outside an addiction clinic in SOHO, Manhattan.

But police sources said the video was edited and the portion where a gang of unruly heroin addicts threatened the NYPD officer was removed from the clip that has been making it rounds on social media.

The NYPD officer does make reference to seven individuals and warns the group to back off before telling them to “shoot your f*cking heroi and die.”

The snowflake crowd — who are backing the unruly mob of heroin addicts — are now trying to get the unidentified police officer fired.

NYPD cop was caught cursing & threatening ppl who were seeking help, outside of a methadone clinic with his gun out, telling them he would knock them out & ordering them to “shoot your fucking heroin and die.” He was responding to a minor scuffle & he’s now under investigation. pic.twitter.com/pgIJmMOOr4 — 🇺🇸 Trump Russia™🇷🇺🐘 (@TrumpEra_2017) September 12, 2018