Jamie Dimon says he could beat Trump in an election: ‘I’m smarter than he is’

J.P. Morgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon took a swipe at President Donald Trump, claiming that he could defeat the president in a head-to-head election.

“I think I could beat Trump,” Dimon said Wednesday during an event held at his bank’s Park Avenue headquarters. “Because I’m as tough as he is, I’m smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn’t work with me. I’d fight right back.”

Dimon, who was reportedly considered for Treasury Secretary under the nascent Trump administration, has said he’s tried to influence the president as a former member of a now-disbanded advisory group of business leaders. Dimon is also chairman of the Washington D.C.-based Business Roundtable.

“And by the way this wealthy New Yorker actually earned his money,” Dimon added. “It wasn’t a gift from Daddy.” – READ MORE