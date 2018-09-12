Science Security Technology
YIKES: High Def Camera Outside Space Station Captures Alarming, Frightening View of Hurricane Florence (Video)
Yikes. This looks really bad.
“This morning, a high definition camera outside of the @Space_Station captured a stark and sobering view of #HurricaneFlorence as it churned across the Atlantic with winds of 130 miles an hour. Take a closer look” — NASA
This morning, a high definition camera outside of the @Space_Station captured a stark and sobering view of #HurricaneFlorence as it churned across the Atlantic with winds of 130 miles an hour. Take a closer look: https://t.co/IWZCzy2ZLV pic.twitter.com/9gIJ8PA8ng
— NASA (@NASA) September 12, 2018