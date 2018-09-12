    True Pundit

    Science Security Technology

    YIKES: High Def Camera Outside Space Station Captures Alarming, Frightening View of Hurricane Florence (Video)

    Posted on by
    Share:

    Yikes. This looks really bad.

    “This morning, a high definition camera outside of the @Space_Station captured a stark and sobering view of #HurricaneFlorence as it churned across the Atlantic with winds of 130 miles an hour. Take a closer look” — NASA

    Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

    $

    We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

    Select Payment Method
    Personal Info

    Donation Total: $1

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: