WATCH: Shooters’ Lawyer Bursts Into Tears On Camera While Discussing Florida Shooting Victims
The public defender assigned to represent Nikolas Cruz, the suspected Florida school shooter, broke down into tears while discussing his client’s crime.
Cruz killed 17 people and injured at least a dozen more with an AR-15 on Wednesday at a high school in Parkland, Florida. The victims included students and school employees.
While discussing the victims of his defendant’s crime on Thursday, Attorney Gordon Weeks was forced to pause his interview after becoming visibly emotional. – READ MORE
