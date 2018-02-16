CNN Proved Just How Ignorant They Are About Firearms With This Stupid Tweet

CNN decided to tweet about Florida state laws regarding firearms after Wednesday’s shooting and let people know that they would not need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun in the state.

“In Florida, you don’t need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun,” they wrote, “although you do need it to conceal carry a handgun.”

• In Florida, you don't need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun, although you do need it to conceal carry a handgun • You can buy as many guns as you want at one time, because Florida doesn't regulate that eitherhttps://t.co/EGpPSeO0g5 — CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018

Twitter users who know a bit more about guns than CNN quickly pointed out that you can’t exactly conceal carry a long gun.

CNN tweeted that "you don't need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun." That's probably because it's pretty much impossible to do. How does CNN tweet about guns and not understand this simple common sense point? pic.twitter.com/eSYNfiM0KX — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 15, 2018

– READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *