CNN Proved Just How Ignorant They Are About Firearms With This Stupid Tweet

CNN decided to tweet about Florida state laws regarding firearms after Wednesday’s shooting and let people know that they would not need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun in the state.

“In Florida, you don’t need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun,” they wrote, “although you do need it to conceal carry a handgun.”

Twitter users who know a bit more about guns than CNN quickly pointed out that you can’t exactly conceal carry a long gun.

