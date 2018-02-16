Politics
CNN Proved Just How Ignorant They Are About Firearms With This Stupid Tweet
CNN decided to tweet about Florida state laws regarding firearms after Wednesday’s shooting and let people know that they would not need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun in the state.
“In Florida, you don’t need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun,” they wrote, “although you do need it to conceal carry a handgun.”
• In Florida, you don't need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun, although you do need it to conceal carry a handgun
• You can buy as many guns as you want at one time, because Florida doesn't regulate that eitherhttps://t.co/EGpPSeO0g5
— CNN (@CNN) February 15, 2018
Twitter users who know a bit more about guns than CNN quickly pointed out that you can’t exactly conceal carry a long gun.
CNN tweeted that "you don't need a permit to conceal carry a rifle or shotgun."
That's probably because it's pretty much impossible to do. How does CNN tweet about guns and not understand this simple common sense point? pic.twitter.com/eSYNfiM0KX
— David Hookstead (@dhookstead) February 15, 2018
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
In the wake of the Florida school shooting, CNN sent a tweet insisting that people can "conceal carry" rifles and shotguns. CNN decided to tweet about Florida state laws regarding firearms after Wedne