The Genius Of Trump’s Food Stamp Proposal: You’re Not Supposed To Like Being On Welfare

If I was on food stamps, I wouldn’t like this either… I think that’s the point.

That’s usually what happens when someone else is supplying your needs.

Don’t like it? Take every available action to get off food stamps and achieve independence, at which point you can buy whatever you want at the grocery store with your own money that you earned.

The Department of Agriculture estimates the change would save taxpayers $129 billion over 10 years by switching to defined packages that would presumably have a predictable, consistent cost. I’m guessing it would actually save a lot more than that precisely because people would hate being restricted to the Harvest Boxes, and at least a significant percentage of them would respond to the added incentive to improve their situations. – READ MORE

