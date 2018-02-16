WATCH: Sharyl Attkisson Explains Left-Wing Origins of ‘Fake News’ Term in TedX Speech

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson explained the left-wing origins of the term “fake news” that rose to prominence during the 2016 election at a recent TEDx talk.

PJ Media reports that speaking at a TEDx talk at the University of Nevada recently, investigative journalist and author Sharyl Attkisson revealed the left-wing roots of the term “fake news” that became popular during the 2016 election. Attkisson noted that during the election there seemed to be a concerted media effort to focus on “fake news” within conservative media, which made Attkisson suspicious both of this new term and the mainstream media’s sudden attempts to push it to the forefront of the national conversation. She then traced the origin of the word back to the nonprofit organization “First Draft,” which, she says, “appears to be about the first to use ‘fake news’ in its modern context.” – READ MORE

