DNC Fundraises Off Florida Shooting

The Democratic National Committee is using Wednesday’s mass shooting that left 17 people dead to ask for campaign donations.

The DNC on Thursday sent out an emotional email, signed by DNC chair Tom Perez, asking supporters to sign a petition telling Congress that “it’s past time to take action to address our country’s gun violence epidemic.”

Anyone who signs the petition, which requires giving the DNC your email address and zip code, is re-directed to a donation page asking for money to “help Democrats take on the gun lobby.”

“Your contribution will benefit Democratic National Committee (DNC),” a line above the donation box reads. – READ MORE

