Chelsea Handler Politicizes Florida Shooting — ‘Blood on Your Hands’

Only hours after the tragic Florida school shooting on Wednesday, Handler’s Twitter thumbs were typing away more divisive and predictable filth.

“We have to elect candidates that are not funded by the NRA in November. We have an opportunity to elect candidates who won’t allow kids to go to school and get shot. It is disgusting how many times this has happened and Republicans do nothing. You all have blood on your hands,” she wrote.

Having a gun control debate with celebrities on the far Left is pointless right now. They have a position and won’t budge or discuss it at all. To disagree is to be inhuman to them — as Handler’s tweet further indicates. They can make up fairy tale statistics all they want, but it’s been shown time and time again that gun control has the opposite effect as intended. – READ MORE

