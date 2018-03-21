WATCH: Senators From Both Parties Attack Facebook Over ‘Creepy’ Data Breach

Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) appeared on CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday to show their bipartisan support for protecting privacy, and together they railed against the information at the hands of Facebook after a massive data breach at the company was reported.

The senators are calling on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Congress to explain how to massive social media company will fix the breach and address other privacy concerns in the future. The outrage comes after reports revealed that data consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly gathered Facebook user data to build voter profiles during the 2016 presidential election.

Needless to say, Klobuchar and Kennedy weren’t too happy about the massive breach of private information. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1