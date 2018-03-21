Politics Technology TV
WATCH: Senators From Both Parties Attack Facebook Over ‘Creepy’ Data Breach
Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and John Kennedy (R-La.) appeared on CNN’s “New Day” on Tuesday to show their bipartisan support for protecting privacy, and together they railed against the information at the hands of Facebook after a massive data breach at the company was reported.
The senators are calling on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to appear before Congress to explain how to massive social media company will fix the breach and address other privacy concerns in the future. The outrage comes after reports revealed that data consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly gathered Facebook user data to build voter profiles during the 2016 presidential election.
Needless to say, Klobuchar and Kennedy weren't too happy about the massive breach of private information.